SANTA FE—
Mrs. Joyce Womack passed from this life Monday morning, September 7, 2020, in Dickinson.
Born August 22, 1932 in Mt. Calm, Texas, Mrs. Womack had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1954. She was a teacher and substitute teacher for Santa Fe, Dickinson, Alvin and Aldersgate United Methodist Schools. Joyce was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, she volunteered at Mainland Medical Center and enjoyed quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Melvin and Addie Mae (Gardner) Sanderford; husband, Earl Womack; son-in-law, Sam Turner; great-grandchild, Lucy Mae Emmett; sisters, Frances Lee Gillam; Bobbie Jane Beard.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Lyne Turner of Dickinson; sons, Glenn Alan Womack and wife, Patricia, Michael Earl Womack and wife, Karen, Paul Edwin Womack and wife, Sonya, Steven Robert Womack and wife, Leticia all of Santa Fe; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Degnan, Malachi Emmett, John Hunter, Jr., Jeremy Nelson, Michael Womack, Jr. and Nathan Womack.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Joyce’s name to First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 Main Street, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.