Kenneth Edgar Cotton
HITCHCOCK — Kenneth Edgar Cotton, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
Updated: June 2, 2021 @ 4:39 pm
