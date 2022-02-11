WEATHERFORD, TX — Thomas Alfred "Tom" Dorn, 87, passed away into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Tuesday February 1, 2022 at his home in Weatherford, Texas.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Saint Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Road, Weatherford.
Visitation: 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday February 16, 2022 in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford.
Interment: 2:15 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas.
Tom was born August 17, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI, son of Arthur and Emma Polenski Dorn. He began his career with the Davidson family where he proudly drafted the Buddy Seat for Harley-Davidson. He went on to serve his country as a Construction Draftsman in the Army Corps of Engineers, where he served on the team that did testing on the atomic bomb. Tom met the love of his life, Marlene McCormick, at a ballroom dance in Milwaukee, WI. They were married April 30, 1960 and they would go on to spend nearly 62 happy years together.
Tom graduated with a degree in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1967. He went on to enjoy a 25 year career with Amoco Chemical Company in Chicago and Texas City. Tom was a loving husband, father of four daughters that he deeply adored, and grandfather to seven grandchildren. He was a world traveler, loved movies, and was an avid reader and life-long learner, but his greatest joy was his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Dorn; and sister, Marilyn Ninstil.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Dorn; daughters, Christine Steinmann (Dr. Bryan), Shelly Gioffre (Sean), Jennifer Ruszkowski (Jim); Gretchen Pistone (Charlie); grandchildren, Madeline Fuller, Carson Steinmann (Lindy), Carter Fuller, Blake Steinmann, Mason Pistone, Meagan Pistone, and Jack Gioffre; and a host of other extended family members and friends.
Over the years, Tom touched many lives, he will be missed by his loving family, who look forward to being reunited with him in the presence of our Lord.
