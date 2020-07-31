GALVESTON—Gregory George Green, 63, song his last song on earth on, July 31 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital and now the heavens rejoice. The family have entrusted Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with his arrangements. (409) 762-8470.
LA MARQUE—Shalonda Robinson, 53, departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
