Dorothy Mae Jones

GALVESTON — Dorothy Mae Harrison Jones, 89, departed this life on March 25, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy was born September 13, 1931, in Bay City, TX. She was a warrior for the Lord and served for over 60 years at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, beginning with a visitation at 9AM and service at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guideline of mask and social distancing is required. Service will be live stream on the Avenue L Facebook page.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
