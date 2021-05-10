TEXAS CITY — Joyce Pownall Shirar of Texas City, Texas went home on May 7, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born December 19, 1929 in Mobile, Alabama to Joseph and Doris Pownall.
Joyce spent some of her early childhood growing up in England. They later moved back to the states and settled in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Ball High School In 1946. She was married to George Shirar for 56 years. Joyce and George moved to the Mainland in 1957 and continued to build their life together Joyce retired from Southwestern Bell (now AT&T) after 40 years of service. She and George continued to enjoy their retirement years together until his passing in 2009.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Doris Pownall, her husband, George Shirar and her son-in-law, Patrick Connor.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Connor, grandson, Robbie Sandino and wife Celia, great granddaughter, Nayeli Sandino, sister, Eleanor Mayville, brother Bill Pownall and wife Ella and numerous family members and friends here and in England.
In her honor, a graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, TX.
To know her was to love her — until we meet again.
