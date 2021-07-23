Funeral services for Daphne Britton will be held today at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Wharton, TX. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm and the services will follow at 1:00pm.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Galveston man accused of kidnapping, beating pregnant woman
- Unvaccinated much more likely to die with COVID-19
- Man killed in Crystal Beach UTV crash
- Houston NFL team continues blunders ahead of training camp
- Two arrested, charged in plant-based sales scheme
- Vote: Galveston County boys athlete of the year finalists
- Woman charged with aggravated assault on Bolivar
- Golf carts can take to public roads, legally, in unincorporated parts of Galveston County
- COVID reported on Royal Caribbean liner slated for Galveston test cruises
- Royal Caribbean to run COVID test cruise from Port of Galveston
Collections
- 40 Under 40: Meet the 2021 honorees
- In Focus: Astros 9, Indians 3
- 40 Under 40 Celebration Mixer
- In Focus: Astros 4, Indians 3
- In Focus: Indians 5, Astros 4
- In Focus: Orioles 9, Astros 7
- In Focus: Astros 8, Yankees 7
- In Focus: Yankees 4, Astros 0
- In Focus: Yankees 1, Astros 0
- In Focus: Galveston celebrates the Fourth of July
Commented
- Republicans perpetuating 'phony' border crisis (124)
- Guest commentary: Critical race theory should inform contemporary study (105)
- Voting audits will uncover voter fraud by Democrats (96)
- Guest editorial: The American-Statesman on Dan Patrick censoring debate (69)
- Galveston County judge calls immigration disaster, pledges millions (60)
- Americans don't deserve this kind of government (59)
- Is the Democratic Party trying to eliminate God? (57)
- Texas power grid more broken than first apparent (51)
- Nothing missing in disaster order except facts, footlights and a piano player (46)
- Sign up to protest election bills Thursday in Austin (41)
- If you're unvaccinated, please take a moment to reconsider, reevaluate (40)
- Biden contradicted himself on armed insurrection (39)
- Unvaccinated people are choosing to get COVID-19 (37)
- Commissioners uphold Galveston County judge's immigration disaster order (37)
- Democrats trampled democracy in flight from Austin (34)
- Sprinter's punishment overly harsh, hopefully spurs change (27)
- Galveston County judge is just kowtowing to Abbott, Trump (25)
- It's time to revisit our libel and slander laws in US (25)
- Income taxes are the root of all our woes (24)
- We're headed toward a 'People’s Republic of America' (22)
- County commissioners to consider suing Biden over border (20)
- Question of the Week: Should masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions be reinstated with the rise in delta variant cases? (19)
- Unvaccinated much more likely to die with COVID-19 (19)
- Political Buzz: Friday vote will decide fate of Galveston County judge's border plan (18)
- Some state leaders clearly are 'messin' with Texas' (18)
- Redistricting an issue in race for Galveston's minority council district (17)
- Here's what to do about unvaccinated people (17)
- Your vote will decide democracy or dictatorship in 2024 (16)
- Guest commentary: So much US history is not taught in schools (16)
- How about using aid money to improve the electric grid? (16)
- Galveston County has more pressing issues than the border (15)
- Guest commentary: Judging human greatness is a matter of perspective (15)
- Galveston County notes COVID deaths among unvaccinated (14)
- Sheriff's deputies sent to assist in border jail facility (14)
- Democrat departure over voting bills also political theater (14)
- Guest commentary: The 'Great Agnostic' was among the least-known Americans (14)
- There's great danger in the 'mighty echo chamber' (13)
- Democrats who fled state aren't heroes (13)
- Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated (13)
- Transgender inclusion is ruining women's sports (11)
- Guest commentary: Democrats and Republicans should do a history check (11)
- 18-year old dies after being hit by truck in Dickinson (11)
- Guest commentary: Judge, commissioners should tackle the real invasion (10)
- Political Buzz: Weber wants mask requirements lifted from airplanes (10)
- The nation has a plague of 'useful idiots' (10)
- Question of the Week: Should Galveston County devote $6.6 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward efforts to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border? (10)
- Rep. Randy Weber's right-to-life stance is a sham (9)
- Affordable housing subsidizes low-wage employers (9)
- Republicans the last we need to hear from on anything (9)
- Question of the Week: Are problems associated with short-term rentals severe enough to warrant Galveston spending $2.3 million to hire more city marshals to crack down on violations? (9)
- I'm sick and tired of golf cart misusers in Galveston (9)
- We must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID (9)
- Guest commentary: We must all support property tax appraisal reform (9)
- Near-home night driving a flashpoint in Galveston's golf cart rules (8)
- Flyover at busy Galveston intersection could be key to easing summer traffic, officials say (8)
- A relaxing day at the beach takes a turn for the worse (8)
- Political Buzz: Local reps aren't down with Dems' departure (8)
- Galveston wants to keep airport runways open to big jets (8)
- Delta variant makes up a third of Galveston County COVID cases (7)
- Texas GOP renews push for new voting laws, unfinished agenda (7)
- Annual fees, seat belts, inspections among Galveston golf cart changes (7)
- Galveston seawall parking revenue surpasses $1M early in summer (7)
- Leave Rosenberg Library alone (8)
- Friendswood officer suspended, dozens of cases dismissed as DA probes complaint (7)
- Galveston City Council should repeal golf-cart ordinance (7)
- Texas election bill actually expands voter rights (7)
- Border county sues Biden in Galveston's federal court (7)
- Shots still protect, but Pfizer to seek approval for 3rd vaccine dose (7)
- Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill (7)
- Guest commentary: Violence is soaring because of human weakness (7)
- Galveston leaders hope new strategies spur economic growth (6)
- La Marque, League City saw surge in new residents during pandemic flux (6)
- Galveston asks library to forgo part of a revenue windfall (6)
- County commissioners are wasting taxpayers' money (6)
- Residents gather at La Marque town hall to discuss changes (6)
- Galveston officials confident in safety of island's buildings (6)
- COVID breakthroughs and vaccine myths create vicious cycle (6)
- La Marque safer but still has areas to improve, officials say (6)
- Work begins on Galveston's Babe's Beach as leaders eye West End project (6)
- 3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID (6)
- Porretto Beach owner files lawsuit about flooding, property taking in Galveston (5)
- Trump lambastes Biden immigration policies during trip to border (5)
- Galveston considers spending $2 million to police short-term rentals (5)
- Putin must be laughing at Biden and US (5)
- Galveston County Commissioners showed guts with border wall vote (5)
- Amateur athletes to reap financial rewards from self-promotion (5)
- Santa Fe mayor apologizes for Facebook posts about high school shooting (5)
- Up, up and away: Galveston considers ban on balloon releases (5)
- Galveston park board needs to get serious, creative about beach trash (5)
- San Leon no-kill shelter seeks donations to renovate facilities (4)
- Flower Garden reef 'looks very happy' during first visit in 15 months (4)
- Galveston County officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak at church camp (4)
- Council Notebook: City to propose trash, recycling fee increase as truck fleet ages (4)
- Abbott demands PUC act more aggressively to shore up grid (4)
- Question of the Week: Do you believe there is intelligent life anywhere in the universe besides Earth? (4)
- Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in Dickinson teen's death (4)
- I'm a radical for the sake of righteousness (4)
- The way some treat Galveston beaches is inexcusable (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.