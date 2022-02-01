Farre Joseph Joe Pequigney

NEW YORK, NY — Farre Joseph Pequigney, 97, passed away peacefully at his home in Manhattan on January 19, 2022.
The Galveston native graduated from Kirwin High School before embarking on a distinguished career as a scholar. Joe earned a bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame and a master’s from the University of Minnesota. After a period in the novitiate and on the teaching faculty of St. John’s University, he went to Harvard, where he earned his Ph.D. in 1959. The following year, he joined the original English Department faculty of Stony Brook University, where he taught until he retired in 1995.
Joe’s early academic writing focused on Milton and Dante, but it was his teaching of Shakespearean drama and poetry combined with the experience of being a gay man that led him to his major work, “Such Is My Love,” a radical close reading of the sonnets. Although greeted with controversy at first, this book became a seminal work in Shakespeare and gay studies alike. Joe went on to write numerous articles on same-sex love as it appeared in Dante’s Divine Comedy and English Renaissance drama. In 2017, he received the GALA ND/SMC Award for Distinguished Academic Achievement, honoring the fact that themes “of same sex love are today recognized and taught with greater honesty as a result” of his work. For Joe, teaching was as important as scholarship; the clarity and passion of his thought inspired generations of students, some of whom credit him with profoundly shaping their subsequent paths.
Joe was born July 27, 1924. He loved friends and family, European travel, theatre, food, wine and animated conversations about them all. Joy was effusive around his table, powered by his affection, his love of sharing, his wit, and very often by his heartfelt left-wing politics. The love he radiated enriched the lives of his husband, his siblings, his 11 nieces and nephews, and their children, all of whom happily acknowledge their “Uncle Bubba’s” extensive influence on their lives.
Joe is survived by his husband and companion of 53 years, Steven Mays, his sister Margaret Cashion of Jackson, MS, the aforementioned nieces and nephews, their children, and their children’s children. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret Dugey Pequigney and Frank Pequigney, and his sister Dorothy Shepherd Davison, all of Galveston.
