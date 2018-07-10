Robert Raymond Roberts, Jr., a.k.a “Bubba” or “Uncle Bubba” was born June 2, 1940 in Galveston, TX to Gertrude Edith Bennett Roberts and Robert Raymond Roberts, Sr., both lifetime residents of Galveston. He passed peacefully from this life July 5, 2018 at UTMB surrounded by his adoring family.
Robert grew up with his two siblings, Bettye Jean Emmite also of Galveston and Mary Lou Mellina of Waxahachie, TX. Being 10 years and 8 years their junior, Robert was an unexpected but pleasant surprise and well protected by his older sisters growing up.
Robert graduated with honors from Ball High School with a full scholarship from Rice University in Houston, TX. He went to work at First Hutchings-Sealy National Bank in 1960 while continuing his education taking night classes. Robert received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from University of Houston, graduating with honors in 1970. He also graduated from the University of Wisconsin, School of Bank Administration in 1972. Robert also served as a reserve instructor at Galveston Community College.
Robert was honored by the Charter Chapter of the American Business Woman’s Association in 1978 being chosen as “Boss of the Year”. After receiving many promotions, Robert retired January 31, 1994 as Vice President and Controller of First Hutchings-Sealy Bank, now a part of Bank of America.
Robert was a devoted son spending his younger adult years taking care of his elderly parents. He loved animals; always having dogs, cats, or birds by his side. His beloved Scooter was by his side for many years almost to the end. No one else could stand that dog, but for some reason Bubba and Scooter were a match made in heaven. Uncle Bubba would have appreciated our ‘fond’ memories of Scooter, with his quick wit and awesome sense of humor we can only imagine his response, but know he is smiling down. Robert had an active social life until his health failed him in 2011. One of his fondest memories was presiding as King of the Galveston Mardi-Gras in 1992. Prior to this special honor, Robert served many years as an officer in the krewe’s board of directors. He also served as treasurer of the Central Methodist Church and the board of the Friends of the Rosenberg Library, as well as being a member of the board of directors of the Lasker Home for Children, and a long-time member of the American Institute of Banking and the Bank Administration Institute.
Although Robert spent his career working at the bank, his passion was working with and tutoring math students. He taught algebra at G.C.C. after his retirement. Robert was loved and respected by all his students, and each one held a special place in his heart.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Bettye Jean Emmite and nephews, Douglas Rutherford, and Harold ‘Trey’ Mellina.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Mellina, nieces; Vicki Holiday, Susan Hayslip, Jenneth Bolling, and Cathryn Tollerene; and nephews; Michael Mellina, Kenneth Rutherford, and John ‘Buck’ Rutherford along with many great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Robert will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018 followed by graveside services at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
