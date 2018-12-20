Robert B. Collins (Barney)

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert B. Collins announces his passing on December 16, 2018, in Texas City, Texas, at the age of 68.
At his request, no service will be held. Barney served in the US Air Force from 1973 – 1978.
Predeceased by May Collins, mother; Wilburt Collins, father; Sisters Aleatha Collins, Connie Collins and brothers Johnny, Burt and Tommy Collins.
Barney will be missed by his loving partner Debra Holland and her children Matt Holland and Jackie Campbell, Beth McKenzie and their daughters MaryBeth Collins, Kari Collins and her children Gavin, Tyler and Blake Collins, step sons Larry and Donnie McCorckle, sisters Ginny Garner, Bonnie Brittingham and Joy Collins, and brothers Edward and Donny Collins, as well as grandchildren Kelsey Jackson and her children Landon Genzer and Allie Jackson, and many friends including Darrel and Cyndi Thibideaux, Richard England, Bob Gill, and Jimmy Daniels.
Barney was always ready with a story and a smile. He loved to gamble, ride motorcycles and watching sports on TV.
“The heart hath its own memory, like the mind. And in it are enshrined the precious keepsakes, into which is wrought the giver’s loving thought.” – H.W. Longfellow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.