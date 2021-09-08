L.C. SI Simon

LAMARQUE — L. C. Simon (Si), 73, went home to be with Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021, at his residence in Texas City, Texas.
L.C. was born February 1, 1948. As he often said in his later years, "it's getting late in the evening', the sun set for him, September 3, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Raised in Galveston, Texas, where he graduated from Central High School with the class of 1966. He then enlisted in the United States Army, Airborne Forces and served in Vietnam. After an Honorable Discharge, L.C. attended Prairie View A & M University where he pledged Alpha Phi Omega, Fraternal Order of Class Gentlemen where he made lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers.
L.C. then moved to Houston, Texas, where he was employed by The City of Houston driving trucks and operating heavy equipment. While living in Houston he became a member of the Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. After retiring, he moved to LaMarque, Texas, where he purchased a home and became a more active member of his church. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1995 by Reverend Harris and served in the church Administration. He was an active member under the current Pastor, Rev. Timothy Allen, Sr. by continuing to serve in the Men's Choir, the Brotherhood and served also as church bus driver.
L. C. is preceded in death by his parents, L. B. and Oneita Simon and his sister, Shirley Dorsey. He leaves cherished memories with his daughter, Sonia Gongora; son, Larry Jones; siblings, Johnny Maxie, Louis Lee, George Simon, Mary Jackson and JoAnn Hunter (Louis); beloved nephew, Curtis Jackson; a loyal caretaker and friend Lawrence Beard; eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, nieces, cousins, frat brothers and friends.
There will be a public visitation at 9AM, followed by a service for his family celebrating his life at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5202 Avenue K, Galveston, TX, with Pastor Timothy Allen, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
