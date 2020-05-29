Elaine June Denham, 81, formally of Livingston, Texas entered Heaven’s gate and received her angel wings on May 27, 2020. Elaine was born in Holland, Michigan on September 1, 1938 to loving parents, Henry and Henrietta Ramaker.
She is preceded by parents; brothers, Jim and Jack Ramaker; and son, James Teske.
Elaine is survived by daughter, Laura White (Jay), 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Ramaker (Eileen); sister Vicki Dyer (Buddy) and numerous family & friends.
Please refer to her webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.