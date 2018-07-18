Harris
Funeral services for Saralyn Harris will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy in Galveston under the direction of Fields Johnson.
Janik
Memorial service for August Janik will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6 in Alvin.
Kirkland
Memorial service for Louis Kirkland will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 W. in Dickinson.
Parkinson
Funeral services for James Parkinson will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry in Texas City. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park.
Coughlin
Mass of Christian burial for Dolores Coughlin will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
