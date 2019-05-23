Ray Lee Boston was born October 6, 1959 in Galveston, TX to the late Lucy Glover Boston and Frances Boston, Sr. He attended Galveston Public Schools. After graduating at the age of 18 he enlisted in the United States Army where he served until, he received an Honorable Discharge at his retirement.
Ray was a kindhearted man that enjoyed spending time with his family. He was always a soldier with the personality of a comedian. Ray with his laid-back demeanor, would fill the room with laughter and have everyone laughing along with him. He enjoyed listening to music and watching sports.
Ray lived a life filled with love and laughter and received his final call to command on May 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother; father; three sisters, Josephine Swan, Earnestine Gofney, Shirley Coney and brother, Albert Boston.
He leaves wonderful memories with his daughters, LaCoria A. Stafford (Elvis), and Elektra Smith (Gregory, Jr.); grandchildren, Korion Stafford, Dior Harris, Diona Harris and Jeremiah Smith; sisters, Lillie Smith, Fannie Long, Alice Ramsey, Loretha Denmond (Pastor LeVarn), Laura Heyward, Carolina Nickerson (Dewayne), Octavia Boston; brothers, Earl Boston (Carolyn), Frances Boston, Jr. (Tina), and David Boston; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Public Visitation will be held, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by A Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. Both Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX. Family will receive guest at the Funeral Home following the service. Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591.
