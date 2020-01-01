Mrs. Billie Marie Corolla, age 82 of Jamaica Beach, Texas passed away Thursday, December 20, 2019. Billie was born May 13, 1937 in Shreveport, Louisiana, daughter of the late Dewey and Glennie Burge.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Mel Corolla.
Together, they enjoyed a full and adventurous life of boating, fishing, and traveling. Billie enjoyed gardening, cooking and crafting.
A memorial service will be held in her honor, with visitation at 11:00 am and mass at 12:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 16626 San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach, Galveston, Texas.
Graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas.
For more details, please visit www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
