Gloria Jean Glo Jean Cook

Gloria was born on March 28, 1948, to Damon & Augusta Sr., in Bay City Texas. She was a long-time resident of La Marque, Texas and graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1966. In her early years she was a member of Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church & later Greater Macedonia Church. Glo worked for Danford Hospital in Texas City for 10 years; retired from Union Carbide for Dow Chemical, after 26 years.
While employed at Union Carbide, Glo decided to step out on faith & launch her own business, C & C Janitorial. This thrived into a business that lasted over 20 years. You could always find Glo at a Cougars game in the stands cheering them on. Besides work, it was the love and compassion for her family & unconditional love for her beloved son Mookie that shined through.
On December 13th, she transitioned to Heaven after recently being diagnosed with cancer. Receiving Gloria in Heaven, was her beloved son Terrance “Mookie” Owens; father. Damon Cook Sr.; mother, Augusta Amey-Cook; brother, Handy “Joe” Cook; sister, Linda Cook; niece, MonToya Roberson.
She leaves behind ex-husband James Owens; stepdaughter, Jamesica Owens; sisters, Lessie Craig (Hilton), Deborah “Bebe” Roberson, Pam Clark, Cheryl Cook; brothers, Damon “Bubba” Cook Jr., Larry Brown (Tiffany); 16 nieces & nephews, 22 great nieces & nephews, 5 great-great nieces & nephews.
All flowers & cards will be accepted at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque, TX 77568 where her services which will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Glo Jean’s visitation begins at 9:00 AM followed by her funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.