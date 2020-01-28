Janet Roach Stuart passed away on January 22, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Jan was born in Cokeburg, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1940 to David J. Roach, III and Lillie M. Roach. The family moved to the Beaumont/Port Arthur, Texas area in 1950 and then to Texas City in 1952, where Jan lived until her passing. She was a 1958 graduate of Texas City High School.
In 1957, Jan met her future husband, Chuck Stuart, while he was stationed at Ellington Air Force Base. Jan and Chuck were married on September 18, 1959 and were married until Chuck’s passing in June 2019.
Jan enjoyed many activities throughout her life and worked at Foley’s (then later, Macy’s) department store but her greatest joy in life was taking care of, and spending time with, her family. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life and they spent many hours with her over their lifetimes. She loved to entertain and had countless parties and get-togethers over the years, which the entire family and close friends would attend.
Jan is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Chuck Stuart; her parents, David J. and Lillie M. Roach; brother, David James (Jim) Roach, III; sister-in-law, Lynette Roach; brother-in-law, Thornton Medley; parents-in-law, Samuel and Mary Stuart.
She is survived by her sister, Babs Roach Medley; daughter, Tracey Stuart, son, David Stuart, daughter and son-in-law, Julie Stuart Melchor and Dave Melchor; grandchildren, Kayla Stuart Vossler and husband Joseph, Taylor Stuart, Lewey Melchor and Lily Melchor; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jackson Vossler; sisters-in-law, Janet Lynn Stuart and Carolyn Sue Stuart; brothers-in-law Leroy Stuart and Ralph Stuart and numerous nieces, nephews and family friends.
The family would like to thank the Hospice team at Encompass Health for their exceptional care of Jan during her illness.
