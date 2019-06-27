Noto
Funeral services for Linda Noto will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rogers
Services for Mary Rogers will be held today at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., in Friendswood. There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. with funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Ten Mile Cemetery, Normangee, Texas.
Parkinson
Funeral services for Adell Parkinson will be held today at 11 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expwy in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park.
Godinich
Funeral service for June Godinich will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rockport Cemetery in Rockport under the direction of Charlie Marshall Funeral Home.
Rodriguez
Funeral Mass for Alice Rodriguez will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Harris
Services for Dr. Charles Harris will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home League City, 1645 East Main Street, League City. Visitation at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.
Turner
A service celebrating the life of James Turner, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
