Billy Joe (B.J.) Maes passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 2, 2019. B.J. was born in Paris, TX on September 28, 1935, the only child of Katherine and Buddy Maes.
After graduating from Texas City High School in 1953, Billy attended Baylor University. Soon after leaving Baylor, he joined and eventually took over his father's business, Maes Masonry.
B.J. was an avid deer hunter and for many years shared this passion with good friends, Jerry Stifflemire, Louie Bourgeois, Don Morgon, and Henry Livergood.
He is preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Leah; and his grandson, Fabian Cavazos.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Bennett, Michael Maes, Melanie Maes-Cavazos and husband Buddy, and William (Billy) Maes; grandchildren, Leah Steely, Jack Bennett, Alex Maes, Skylar Cavazos, Kandice Maes, Dusty Maes, and several great-grandchildren.
At his request there will be no service. His ashes are to be spread on his property in Terlingua, TX - a long time hunting retreat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.