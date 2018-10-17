Mr. Edgar Haynes, 98, of Texas City passed away on October 11, 2018.

Services are Saturday October 20, 2018 at Hopewell Baptist Church, in the Hopewell Community in Bedias, TX.

The visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Michael Harrison, Officiant; Rev. Robert Maxey – Eulogist. He shall peacefully rest in Hopewell Cemetery in Bedias, TX.

