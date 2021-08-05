GALVESTON —
Keith Renard Walker, 49, went home to be with Lord on August 2, 2021, at HCA Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents, William “Lucky” Walker and Jackie Walker; grandparents, Maebelle and Preston Walker, Sr., aunt, Shirley Walker Lee, uncle, Floyd Walker and cousins, Preston Walker, Jr. and Nydeeka Lartigue.
Keith leaves cherished memories with his wife, Meme Walker; brothers, William “Bill” Walker, Jr., Brian Earl Walker and Kevin Walker; sister, Vanda Walker; uncles, Preston Walker, Sr. (Delores), Bural Walker (Toni), Clarence Walker, Sr. (Sandra), Lawrence Walker (Tommie Dale), Lester “Bay Bay” Walker (Marie) and Michael; aunts, Shelia Hart (Zach) and Beverly and host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 12:00 P.M., followed a service celebrating his life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at West Point Missionary Baptist Church, 3003 Avenue M, Galveston, Texas 77550, with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.