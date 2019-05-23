Luna
Funeral services for Eula Luna will be held today at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Interment to follow at Forest Park-East Cemetery in Webster.
Sanders
Memorial services for Marion Sanders will be held today at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Texas City, 10000 E.F. Lowry Expy, Ste. 2000, in Texas City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Molbert
Celebration of life services for Wilbert Molbert will be held today at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home with entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery following.
Jones
Funeral services for Angela Jones will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Mt Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Creamer
Funeral services for Bennie Creamer, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery in Houston under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Murphy
Celebration of life services for Robert Murphy, Jr. will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Tiki Island Chapel, 835 Tiki Drive in Tiki Island, with a reception following the service under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Correia
Graveside services with military honors for Michael Correia will be held today at 1:15 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery in Houston under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.