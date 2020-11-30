LEAGUE CITY — Mary Ann Williamson, age 80, resident of Webster, Texas passed from this life, Thursday November 26, 2020. She was born in San Angelo, Texas on February 26, 1940. She was a life long resident of Texas, she loved the hill country and resided in Kerrville for many years. Mary Ann graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston in 1963 where she received her bachlorette in nursing. She practiced as a registered nurse for over fifty years serving as a community health nurse.
She was a member of the Faith Christian Church and served as an active member in the Elks Lodge in Kerrville, Texas.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband G. Q. “Bill’ Williamson, sister Kathryn Smith and her husband Ralph, and a sister Margaret Ingram and her husband Kenneth.
She leaves to cherish her lifetime of memories; her daughter, Karen Beth Acosta & husband Edmund; son Kirk Chandler Kadle & wife Gertrude Annette; sisters Louise Fields & husband Joe, Ann Krieger -Wahlfors & husband John; brother, Sonny Asbury and wife Dian; grandchildren, Matthew Joseph Tinney & wife Savana, Troy Keith Tinney, Kirsten Newton, Reygan Kadle, & Logan Kadle; four great grandchildren Matthew Joseph Tinney Jr, Hunter Blake Tinney, Kayson Lane Tinney, and Evelynn Rose Tinney.
In her honor, a visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00 — 7:00 pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas, followed by a graveside service on Friday December 4, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Mereta Cemetery in Mereta, Texas officiated by Pastor Joseph Fegenbush.
Special thanks to all the first responders and nurses who provided loving care. May you continue to be blessed!
