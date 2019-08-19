Israel Joseph Auzenne
HITCHCOCK—Mr. Israel Joseph Auzenne, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Carlos P. De La Cruz, Jr,
GALVESTON—Carlos P. De La Cruz, Jr, age 49, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Boyd William Hendricks
GALVESTON—Boyd W. Hendricks, 89, received his call into eternal life on August 13, 2019 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Donna Lee Golden Hunter
Donna Lee Golden Hunter, 88, of Friendswood passed away on August 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
John H. “Jack” Newding
John H. “Jack” Newding, 78, of Texas City passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
Florence F. Tottenham
GALVESTON—Florence F. Tottenham, 88, beloved matriarch of the Tottenham family received her call into eternal rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at UTMB Health Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.