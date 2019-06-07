Moore
Celebration of life services for Anne Moore will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Episcopal Church in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Reed
Funeral services for Kaitlynn Reed will be held today at 10 a.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Friedman
Services for Robert Friedman will be held today at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy, in Webster. Visitation 1-2 p.m. with celebration of life services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment to follow at South Park Cemetery, 1310 N Main St, Pearland, Texas, 77581.
Pickens
Services for Norma Pickens will be held today at Macedonia Baptist Church. Visitation will begin 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 2 p.m. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Robinson
Celebration of life services for Elliott Robinson will be held today at 1 p.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 HWY 6 Hitchcock under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Hartnett
Funeral services for David Hartnett, III will be held today at 2 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Moore
Services for Ollie Moore will be held today at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.