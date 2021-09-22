GALVESTON — Yvonne Marva Wadley Wilson passed peacefully from cancer on September 16, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1940, to Kenneth Wadley and Bernice Nailing Wadley in Chicago Illinois. Yvonne and her brother, Tyronne Wadley Sr., were raised by their loving parents in the city of Chicago. Yvonne graduated from high school and later, finishing school, in Chicago. She was devoted to improving herself and the lives of those around her. As a young adult, she believed in social justice and participated in civil rights marches during the 1960's. Yvonne had a very dynamic and engaging personality, and this along with a strong work ethic, allowed her to take on a variety of roles throughout her life, she served as a bookkeeper for several small businesses. She also worked in numerous sales positions and home health-care.
Most importantly, Yvonne was a loving wife to her husband, Nathaniel Wilson Sr. Together, they raised three children through adulthood and additionally helped raise a grandchild to adulthood. She ushered all of them into, and through, college. Yvonne loved to travel and had visited several countries.
Throughout her life, Yvonne unselfishly served the community. In Galveston, she actively volunteered with Ronald McDonald House, The Jesse Tree, and other charities in Galveston. She was an active member of the Moody Church and generously gave to the American Cancer Society.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tyronne Wadley Sr. She is survived by her loving husband; Nathaniel Wilson Sr., sister-in-law; Marlene Dickerson Wadley, step son; David Wilson, step daughter; Nan Wilson, step son; Paul Wilson, step son; Nathaniel Wilson Jr., niece; Carole Wadley Leach, nephew; Tyronne R. Wadley Jr., nephew; Nathaniel Wadley, niece; Jennifer Wadley, and numerous grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial to Yvonne will be held at the Moody Church, Galveston Texas, on September 25, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. Flowers in memorial to Yvonne should be forwarded to the Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston Texas, 77550, (409) 621-1677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.