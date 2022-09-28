Robert Dennis Bob Baker

DICKINSON — Robert “Bob” Dennis Baker passed away at his home in Dickinson, Texas on Saturday, September 24, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was 76.

Bob was born on May 6, 1946, in Galveston, Texas to Durward Spiller and Patsy Elaine Baker. He attended La Marque High School and graduated in 1964. After high school, he attended Southwest Texas State College where he met the love of his life, Linda Gayle Schrade, at the McCarty Student Center, and they married in January 1968. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in December 1968. He began his career in the La Marque Independent School District as a math and biology teacher and eventually served as an assistant principal. In 1970, God led the couple to adopt three brothers. As his family grew with the birth of their fourth son in 1977, he took employment at the Amoco Chemicals Refinery as an Operator and then Amoco Oil. Bob was never idle, and when he wasn’t working at Amoco, he ran a lawn service, trimmed trees, and roofed many homes in the area. He retired from Amoco in 1998 and continued his lawn service for many more years.

