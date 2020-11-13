Phillip James Martinez

GALVESTON — Mr. Phillip James Martinez, 52, passed away at home in his sleep on Monday, November, 2, 2020. Mr. Martinez was born August 18, 1968 in Galveston, Texas. Left to cherish Mr. Martinez's memories are his wife, Candy Sosa; children: Candice M. Martinez, Paul C. Martinez, Cindy M. Martinez, Celine E. Martinez, Celeste A. Martinez, and Phillip Martinez, Jr.; and stepchildren: Ashley Engstrom and Lawrence Moreno, Jr. A visitation for Mr. Martinez will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City.

