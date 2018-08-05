Nora Suzette Reese Gourrier, age 77 of Pearland, was called home on Saturday, July 28, 2018, after a seven year battle with cancer. She was born on March 10, 1941 to the late Mozart and Nora Reese in Columbus, Georgia. Nora Suzette, affectionately called Sue, was the eighth child of fifteen. She was preceded in death by her parents and three of her siblings: Billie Jean Reese Abron, Mozart Reese Jr., and Mozelle Reese Coleman.
Sue attended public schools in Columbus, GA, where she soared as an honor student. She continued her studies at Dillard University in New Orleans, LA, earning a Bachelors of Science in Nursing and joining the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She also met Michael Gourrier during her studies in Louisiana, whom she married and had four sons: Steven, Christopher, Jonathan, and Joseph.
Sue was later commissioned in the United States Army serving as an army nurse and was honorably discharged at the rank of 1LT. She then continued her educational path by earning her Masters in Education from Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA.
After returning to Texas, Nora Suzette Reese Gourrier led a distinguished thirty-five-year nursing career as a Registered Nurse, working as a school nurse for Galveston Independent School District, nurse practitioner in local hospitals, and nurse educator at Galveston College.
Though busy with her home life and career, Sue did not neglect her spiritual life. She came to know the Lord at an early age through Beth Salem Presbyterian Church in Columbus, where she utilized her voice to spread His news singing in the choir. Nora Sue later joined McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church in La Marque, TX where she also sang in the choir.
She did retire after her thirty-five-year nursing career but continued with caring for her sons and grandchildren. It was her joy to see that her sons were happy and reached their highest potential. As her health began to fail, she moved to Pearland, TX, to be closer to treatment until the Lord was ready for her.
Her legacy and memories continue with her four sons: Steven Gourrier (Yolanda) of Houston, TX, Christopher Gourrier (Kimberly) of Burbank, CA, Jonathan Gourrier of Pearland, TX, Joseph Gourrier (Salena) of Missouri City, TX; seven grandchildren: Rhine Kirkland (Bobby) of Rock Hill, SC, Montriesia Gourrier of Rosharon, TX, Kristen Gourrier and Kelly Gourrier both of Burbank, CA, Desmond Gourrier of Houston, TX, Joseph Gourrier II, Madison Gourrier and Joshua Hearne-Sewell of Missouri City, TX; three great-grandchildren: Carmen Gourrier of Rosharon, TX, Riley Kirkland and Braxton Kirkland both of Rock Hill, SC; eleven siblings: Peggy Reese Evans of Fayetteville, NC, Jack Reese (Bessie) of Warrensville, OH, Gordon Reese (Elfisa) of San Francisco, CA, Allen Reese (Mildred) of Los Angeles, CA, Faye Reese-Clark of Erial, NJ, Thurston Reese (Jacqueline) of Los Angeles, CA, Vinson Reese (Belinda) of Columbus, GA, Vivian Reese Whitfield of Atlanta, GA, Walter Reese (Joann) of Saint Robert, MO, Milo Reese Slocumb of Fayetteville, NC, and Roger Reese of Columbus, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be held at the South Park Funeral Home, 1310 North Main Street, Pearland, TX 77581 on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation immediately prior from 9:00-10:00 a.m. A graveside interment ceremony will be held at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038 at 1:30 p.m. The family of Nora Suzette Reese Gourrier will receive guests at Blue Island Banquet Hall, 3336 Frick Rd., Houston, TX, 77086 following the graveside ceremony. Online tributes can be left at http://www.southparkfunerals.com/m/obituaries/Nora-Suzette-Gourrier/Memories.
