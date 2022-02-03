LEAGUE CITY — Scotia Anna Belle Waller; AKA: Ann Maresh or Best known as "Little Ann," 95, of Dickinson, Texas was called home January 29, 2022. She was born on November 17, 1926 in Missouri and settled in Dickinson, Texas for over 68 years which she loved. Proceeded in death by her first husband, Bob Walker, who was killed in action in WWll; husbands, Chuck Dunford, Ernest Maresh, Charles Rust; daughter, Linda Nichols; and great grandchildren, David Dunford Jr. and Hazel Mae Figueroa. She is survived by her sons and their wives: Gary and Wilma Dunford; and Curtis and Diana Dunford; grandchildren, John Wesley Hardin, Lisa Brown, Gary Dunford Jr., Tina Turner, Dorothy Mitts, Donnie Nichols, John Franklin Wilson, Bubba Wilson, David Dunford, Justin Dunford, Amanda Woytek, Cameron Dunford and Jennifer Woytek; 27 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She leaves behind many lifelong friends.
Little Ann worked hard to raise 3 children in her hometown of Dickinson, waiting tables at The Rodeo Café, Railroad Café, VFW and other locations through the years. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 6378. Ann worked hard and lived hard. She grew up during the Great Depression and experienced the pain of the WW II years which gave her a strong fighting spirit. Above all, she loved her family and took so much pride watching her family grow. She enjoyed the Playhouse Theater, going to garage sales with her best friend, playing cards, bingo, and tending to her garden. She loved life and the people she came in touch with.
Visitation will be held February 6, 2022, on Sunday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Service will be held February 7, 2022, on Monday at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Forest Park East in League City .
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to VFW Women's Auxiliary Post 6378 in Dickinson, Texas.
