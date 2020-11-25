Demouy
TEXAS CITY — Patrick Dewayne Demouy, age 28, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuarty. (409) 762-8470
Andrews
LA MARQUE — Assunta Annie Andrews, age 93, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Service arrange- ments are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Powel
GALVESTON — Constance V. Powel, age 88, passed away on Mon- day, November 23, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
