SANTA FE — John M. “Johnny” Leonard, age 77, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with his wife and three children all present. He learned a year ago he had mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure as an industrial painter in his early adulthood. While it was a shock to say the least, he fought hard and braved the various therapies his oncologist prescribed until the risks outweighed the benefits.
Johnny was born January 17, 1944, in Galveston, Texas to the late George and Louise Leonard. The third of four children, Johnny was raised in Galveston and remained lifelong friends with many from those early days. As a member of Broadway Baptist Church, he became a Christian at an early age; though life took him in many directions, he never lost his faith.
John leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife of 31 years, Tammy; his daughter Kelli Kennedy and husband Jimmy; his son Steve Leonard and wife Katrina, and their children Lucky and Sullivan Leonard; and his son Kyle Leonard. Also surviving are his nephew and two nieces, along with great nephews and nieces, very cherished cousins, and special family friends. In addition to his parents George and Louise, he is also preceded in death by his sister Norma Higgins and his brothers Jim and Mike Leonard, along with his niece Rosemarie “Peanut” Higgins.
Visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11a.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St, Galveston, TX 77551.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Mitchell, Randy Davis, Billy Russell, Wayne Hatcher, Robert Smith, and Greg Benigar.
