Margaret Anne Smith, 90, resident of Santa Fe, Texas, passed from this life, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born December 21, 1929 in Galveston, Texas to proud and loving parents, Charles and Mattie Huddleston.
She was a caring wife, Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Margaret spent her life nurturing four generations of her family, caring for her husband Wayne Smith of 71 years and her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
Margaret leaves behind to cherish a full lifetime of memories, her husband, Wayne Smith; three daughters, Betty Goul and husband John, Debbie O’Connor and husband Dale and Naomi Hembey and husband Rick; three sons, Larry Smith and wife Glenna, Alan Smith and wife Karen, and Shawn Smith and wife Robin; fourteen grandchildren; twenty nine great-grandchildren and four great-great- grandchildren; as well as numerous family friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.