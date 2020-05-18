Walter Allen Fisk, age 76 of Santa Fe, Texas formerly of La Marque, Texas passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Walter was born April 29, 1944 in Galveston, Texas and graduated from La Marque High School in 1962.
A Memorial Service in Walters' honor will be held at a later date at Scott Funeral Home.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.