John Alfred Musick
GALVESTON—John Alfred Musick, age 62, of Galveston passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Valerie Lynn Franklin
GALVESTON—Valerie Lynn Franklin, age 57, of Galveston passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Maria Luisa Alvarado
GALVESTON—Maria Luisa Alvarado, age 56, of Galveston passed away Monday July 15, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.