John Alfred Musick

GALVESTON—John Alfred Musick, age 62, of Galveston passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Valerie Lynn Franklin

GALVESTON—Valerie Lynn Franklin, age 57, of Galveston passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Maria Luisa Alvarado

GALVESTON—Maria Luisa Alvarado, age 56, of Galveston passed away Monday July 15, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

