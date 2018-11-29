ANGLETON—Frederick G. Mathis, Jr., age 90, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 at Regency Village in Webster, Texas. He was born in Galveston, Texas on December 5, 1927.
He graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1945. He attended A & M University, then transferred to the University of Houston where he received his degree. He was also in the Air Force Reserves. He was retired from Dow Chemical after 32 years of service. He was an avid sailor and that is how he met his wife Mary, whom he was married to for 59 years. His passion was his collection of antique cars. His favorite was a 1936 Packard. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Both Fred and Mary belonged to the Greater Houston Car Club and were involved in Genealogy. Fred was an awesome grandfather and his grandchildren were the love of his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Mathis; his infant son who died at birth; grandson Matthew David Anderson; sister Betty Lou Perricone and brother-in-law Charles Perricone.
He is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Anderson and husband David; sons Frederick Mathis, III and wife Jody and Douglas Mathis and wife Karyn; sister June Lee Forasieppi and husband Al; grandchildren Richard Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Clayton Mathis and Conner Mathis; 5 great-grandchildren; a future great-grandchild due in February; and numerous other family members.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday December 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, with Father Stephen Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Mathis, Frederick Mathis, David Anderson, Richard Anderson, Ryan Anderson and Clayton Mathis.
