Carolyn Green Hartnett (Prof.)

Carolyn Green Hartnett, PhD., age 87, formerly of Texas City, TX , passed away peacefully at her residence in Austin, TX , following a visit with family members on June 8, 2019. Carolyn was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 20, 1931.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Lee Hartnett, her parents, Frederick and Margaret Green, her brothers, Larry and David Green, and her granddaughter, September Faith Evans, and son-in-law Mike Horner.
Carolyn is survived by: Son, Douglas Hartnett and wife Nancy Watkins, Daughters, Jill Horner, Genny and husband Mike Tambrella, and Ellen Evans. Grandchildren are; Nathan and wife Julia Contreras, Adrienne and husband Adam Couch, Adam and wife Dori Contreras, Michael Jr. and wife, Connie Horner, Aaron Contreras and fiance, Daijeri Smith, and Skye Evans. Great grand children; Kaitlyn Gilmore, Kymberlie Contreras, Alexandra Contreras, Julianne Contreras, Ryan Horner,, Brandy and Erik Morgan, Kiera Contreras, Andreas Contreras, and Noah Contreras. She is also survived by her sister Mildred Herman, and brother Raymond and wife Phyllis Green, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Carolyn attended Eastern Michigan University where she received her Bachelor's degree and met her future husband Robert Hartnett. Being very interested in education, she went on to receive her Master's degree, in Linguistics from University of Michigan a year later. She went on to earn a doctorate in Linguistics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, in 1980 at the age of 49. She served as a long time member of the International Systemic Functional Linguistics Association. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as Presby editor for many years. She enjoyed volunteering for Mainland Hospital and other places in the community once she retired. Carolyn was a writer, a published author, including two books, a teacher, a music lover and a hammered dulcimer player. She was a civil rights worker, a philanthropist, a world traveler, and a founding faculty member of the College of the Mainland. She was a square dancer. She was quick with a smile, and never missed a chance to play or be silly. She was amazingly strong and independent and a lover of all intellectual pursuits. She was an awful cook. Her husband adored her till the day he died.
A memorial church service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Texas City on October 26, at 10am 2021 29th Street North, Texas City, Texas, In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your charity of choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Harrell funeral homes in Austin, www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
