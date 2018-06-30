Vera “Cooke” Ollie Zimmerman
WEBSTER—Vera “Cooke” Ollie Zimmerman, age 82, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Steven Edward Raska
TEXAS CITY—Steven Edward Raska passed away on June 27, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Mary Louise Sheridan
FRIENDS WOOD—Mrs. Mary Louise Sheridan, 72, passed from this life Friday, June 29, 2018, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Linda Rittenhouse Thomas
HOUSTON—Linda Rittenhouse Thomas, 72, passed away in Houston, Texas on June 24, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409) 621-1677.
Doretha Lewis Rittenhouse
GALVESTON—Doretha Lewis Rittenhouse, 71, passed away on June 28, 2018 at UTMB surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409) 621-1677.
