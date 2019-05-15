Ms. Berdie Brown, 91, passed away on May 10th, 2019, in Texas City, Texas. She was born on December 2nd, 1927 in Glen Flora, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Saturday May 18th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Haywood will be officiating.
