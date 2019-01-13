De Vasier
Mausoleum Service for Anna De Vasier will be held at 3 p.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Arreguin
Funeral Mass for Jesusa Arreguin will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Rogers
Funeral service for Dora Rogers will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.