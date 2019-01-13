De Vasier

Mausoleum Service for Anna De Vasier will be held at 3 p.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

Arreguin

Funeral Mass for Jesusa Arreguin will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.

Rogers

Funeral service for Dora Rogers will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

