Gloria Marie Molina DeLeon, age 69, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018 at The Rio in Texas City. She was born in Sugarland, Texas on July 20, 1949. She was a long time resident of Galveston, Texas. She retired from UTMB with 27 years of being Head Secretary of Pathology.
She will be greatly remembered for her smile and laughter. She loved to spend time with family at gatherings and have a good time. You could see her watching her cooking shows, drama shows or out dancing. Once she was on the dance floor, you couldn’t get her off. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, mother-in-law and most importantly grandmother. To Nicole, she was GiGi and it made Gloria’s heart melt. To Gloria, no one could do any wrong and she forgave everyone. She did not have a mean bone in her body and was always ready to help or give whatever she could. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church until her illness prevented her from attending Mass. She will rest along with her mother and other relatives at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Consuelo Molina; brothers Tony Ovalle and Phillip Ovalle; and sisters Teresa Ovalle and Eva Martinez.
She is survived by her sons Joshua Turrubiartes and wife Natalie and Max DeLeon and wife Norma; sisters Mary Prada and husband Alfredo and Tina Sifuentes and husband Felix; brothers Jim Molina and wife Delia, Johnny Molina and wife Debbie and Rudy Villarreal and Eddie Dominquez; grandchildren Manuel, Anthony, Nicole, Julianna and Samuel; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Saturday, October 6, 2018 beginning at 9:30 A.M., with a Rosary to start at 10:30 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Manuel DeLeon, Felix Sifuentes Sr., Felix Sifuentes Jr., Sergio Carrillo, Steve Salinas and Jim Molina Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Anthony DeLeon and Eloy Molina.
The family would like to express a special thanks to The Rio and Traditions Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
