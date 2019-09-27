Wilkins
Funeral services for Joyce Wilkins will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Johnson and Johnson Funeral Home, 5730 Calhoun St. in Houston.
Bowles
Memorial services for James Bowles will be held today at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca, TX under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Wilson
Celebration of life services for Michael Wilson, Sr. will be held today at Mt Moriah Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed funeral service at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Payne
Graveside services for Edna Payne will be held today at 10 a.m. at Confederate Cemetery in Alvin, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Cox
Private family services for Reece Cox will be held today at 11 a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Lewis
Funeral services for Elvis Lewis, Jr. will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City. Viewing at 10 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m.
Moody
Services for Jane Moody will be held today at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 4105 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. with celebration of life services to follow at 11 a.m.
Estrada
Mass of Christian burial for George Estrada will be held today at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Holt
Services for Billie Holt will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City. Visitation at 2:30 p.m. with a chapel service to begin at 3:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
