LEAGUE CITY — CATHERINE DARO PALERMO, 87, passed away on February 7, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on April 8, 1933 in League City, TX as the middle child of Pete and Carolina Daro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don Paul Palermo of 58 years, and older brother, Johnnie Pete Daro.
She is survived by her three children: Franklin Palermo (Lois), Diane Palermo Mock, and Steven Palermo (Lisa). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Scott Palermo (Candice), Anthony Mock (Chassity), Danielle Aycock (Cody), Rachel Palermo, Sarah Palermo, great grandson Caiden Palermo, and sister Margaret Daro Bilotta.
Catherine was born in the United States, but moved with her family at a very young age to their homeland in Cercenasco, Italy. After a couple years, she and her family returned to the United States and settled back in League City to operate Daro Farms. The last 20 years of farming, she enjoyed cantaloupe and watermelon season and selling them at their farm on Highway 3. She only spoke Italian when she entered grade school, and then learned English as her second language. She graduated at Webster High School in Webster, TX as the class valedictorian.
Catherine’s professional career began as a bookkeeper at Birsner and Birsner Accounting Services and then later as business manager of The Exchange Newspaper in Clear Lake City, TX. When the newspaper sold, she became self-employed as an accountant and IRS tax specialist. She managed businesses and financial investments for multiple clients and prepared hundreds of income taxes for small businesses, corporations, and individuals prior to her passing.
During Catherine’s many years of working, she was actively involved in local politics. She was elected to 7 terms on city council in League City and served as mayor pro-tem. She was instrumental in building new parks and park renovations, increased funding for police, enhanced 911 services for the community, attracting small businesses to the city, and building of the South Shore Harbour Hotel and the South Shore Harbour master-planned community. In addition to serving 7 terms on city council, she was a member of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, the League City Historical and Planning Society, the League City Ambulance/EMS board, and bank director at Dickinson State Bank.
Catherine was very religious and rich in faith. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in League City. She was a lector for many years and involved or led multiple church committees (including their building committee) and church bazaars.
Catherine was a loving and caring family woman. She valued family gatherings and cooked enormous amounts of food for mealtime, holidays, and other occasions. Nobody entered her home without being offered food or drink, and she was persistent. She was the guiding leader of events and family affairs, good and bad. She was consulted by many for medical and financial advice and any other family needs. She put her family first in everything she did. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A Vigil Service with a Rosary will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in League City on Monday February 15, 2021 at 7 o’clock with Deacon Russ Carroll presiding. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday at 10:30am with Father John Kappe presiding. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson, TX.
Due to COVID 19, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston requires all visitors to wear a mask and maintain a social distance from attendees. Maximum occupancy is 325 guests. Upon entering the Church, attendees will be kindly asked to enter the church and be seated. Please maintain a social distance during the processional, recessional and while seated in the church. Your assistance during this difficult time is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.
