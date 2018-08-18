GALVESTON—Donald Benjamin Brenke, 93, was born December 3, 1924 in rural Angelina County nine miles east of Lufkin, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the Meridian in Galveston.
He was the sixth child of John and Mary Brenke. He attended grammar school at Moffett, five miles away. While attending Lufkin High School he was employed by 3 Beall Brothers Department Store, and after World War II he was employed by this firm in Center, Texas and Port Arthur.
During World War II, Don served in the 243rd Signal Operations Company of the U.S. Army in Louisiana Maneuvers, North Africa and Italy including three campaigns: Rome-Arno, Apennines, and Po Valley.
For 32 years he was employed by Ford Motor Company in the teletype communications department of their Washington D.C. District Office. As an avid stamp collector he served in leadership positions of the Collectors Club of Washington (DC), the Washington (DC) Philatelic Society, and the American Topical Association for many years as Director of Study Units representing ATA at numerous Postage Stamp Exhibitions throughout the U.S.A. as well as Canada, England and Italy. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Washington, D.C. where he was ordained a Deacon, and over a period of 54 Years, he served in the church choir and various committees including the FBC Travel Group assisting in planning cruises in the Caribbean, Scandinavia, the Mediterranean and the Volga River in Russia. He enjoyed conducting tours of the historic church, explaining the stained glass windows depicting the life of Christ and Baptist history. After moving to Galveston in 2005 Don joined the First Baptist Church where he was cherished and remained active until his final days.
He is survived by nephews, Kent Richardson of Lufkin, Rex Berry of Lufkin, as well as dozens of third and fourth generation nieces and nephews throughout East Texas.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.