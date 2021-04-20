HITCHCOCK — Helen Bourgeois Guidry, 85 of Hitchcock Texas passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 surrounded by her family and loved ones. There will be a public visitation held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 12pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Mainland Memorial Park.

