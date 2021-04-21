Mary Rita Melrita Raesner

LA MARQUE —
Mary Rita Smolcich Raesner, who preferred her childhood nickname of Melrita, was born in Biloxi, MS on July 27, 1930 to Joseph Smolcich, Sr. and Frances Cvitonich Smolcich, and passed away at home with family at her side in La Marque, TX on Saturday April 17, 2021. Her grandparents were Vincent and Mary Cvitonich.
She was a graduate of St. Michaels Catholic School, and Sacred Heart Academy High School class of 1948 in Biloxi. She married her beloved Marvin Lee Raesner, Sr. on August 30, 1953, and they made their life together in La Marque, TX. She is survived by her immediate family of 3 sons: Marvin Jr., Dennis, and Brandan.
They were both lifelong members of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, and both taught CCD classes there. She went on to teach Kindergarten class at Queen of Peace for several years until becoming the organizer and first Director of the Queen of Peace Day Care & Learning Center.
She enjoyed being a member of the Garden Club for many years, and working in her gardens was a passion.
She truly lived her life as a kind, earthly Angel devoting herself to serving and helping others.
Visitation will be at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, TX on Friday April 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM with the mass at 10 AM with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Another viewing will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Biloxi, MS. on Monday April 26, 2021 at 9:30 AM with the mass at 10 AM. Entombment will follow at the Old Biloxi Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
