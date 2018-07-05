Mrs. Dorethea Lewis Wynn
A woman of full-spirit, grace and faith, Dorethea Lewis Wynn led a life of love and service. She was a dedicated wife, devoted friend and faithful servant of God. Through her life’s work, she was highly regarded and respected as a champion for and of the people. On June 28, 2018, Dorethea went to be with the Lord to claim her eternal reward.
Dorethea was born on August 2, 1946 in Galveston, Texas. The only child born to Marietta E. Lewis, she was reared by her mother and loving maternal grandparents. She was preceded in death by her mother and aunt, Virginia Lewis.
With the love and support of her family, Dorethea flourished as a young woman and developed an abiding love for the Galveston community. She attended Galveston public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1964. She continued her education at Texas Southern University in nearby Houston, Texas.
After college, Dorethea began the professional phase of her life with Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator. She then relocated from her home state of Texas to Washington D.C. to serve the citizens of the 9th Congressional District, working for Congressman Jack Brooks. Later, Dorethea moved back to her beloved Galveston County, Texas and managed Congressman Brooks’ Galveston District Office for a combined total of 25 years of service in the legislative branch of the government. She would continue her case work for constituents in the office of Congressman Nick Lampson in the reconfigured 9th Congressional District. During her time working for Congressman Lampson, Dorethea was instrumental in keeping the Boys & Girls Club of Galveston operating when attempts were made to have it closed and the Congressman Nick Lampson Galveston County Unsung Hero Awards. Finally, Dorethea was recruited and hired by the City of Galveston to continue her successful work in public service.
Having always been guided by her zeal and love for life, Dorethea married the love of her life, Spergon Wynn. Together they established a successful family business, Wynn Funeral Home in Galveston. They also worked as a team for the benefit of the Democratic Party and its candidates. Dorethea cherished their time together and was fiercely committed to her role as a loving and supportive wife.
Dorethea gave generously of her time, resources and talents to her church and community through various projects, programs and ministries. After retiring from politics and her job with the City of Galveston, Dorethea continued serving the public in multiple roles. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, having been baptized there as a young child, and served faithfully until her passing.
Due to a spiritual calling from the Creator, one of her greatest joys was her service at St. Paul. She was immensely proud of her role as a contributor to the launch of the Noon Pick-Me-Up Service, held weekly at the church. This ministry began in 2005, but soon expanded with Dorethea’s leadership inviting religious and spiritual leaders of different denominations from Galveston and the surrounding area to inspire and motivate those in need of additional spiritual guidance and support. As a member of Save Our Sisters, a breast health care organization, she was instrumental in the creation of the Church’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness program.
Dorethea worked tirelessly in the community, donating her time to serve on various boards, including The Jesse Tree, JSC Credit Union, and The Children’s Center. She received many honors for her community work from organizations including, Sigma Gamma Rho as Mother of the Year, Galveston County Black Heritage Festival as Citizen of the Year, in 2004 she was honored as the Misty Valdez Volunteer of the Year for HIV/AIDS advocacy and education and in 2008 she was honored as the Mainland United Task Force Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unsung Hero Excellence in Community Service Award.
Although Dorethea is gone from us in the physical world, her spirit will remain in the hearts of her family and friends, husband, Spergon Wynn, Jr.; stepson, Spergon Wynn III (Joslyn); stepdaughter, Alicia Wynn; grandchildren, Spergon Truitt Wynn IV and Slaton Wynn; nephew, Destin Fluellen; godchildren, Nicole Broussard, Esq., Diedre Alexander Sorrell, Ph.D. and Jada Ausberry; stepsisters, Claudia Eaton Pipkin and Carmilla Eaton Gibson; brother-in-law, Charles Wynn (Margaret); sisters in law, Hazel Wynn Henderson (Leon), Opal Wynn McCoy and Barbara Wynn Thomas; cousins, Apostle Leonard Lewis, Sam Lewis, Tommie Mae Lewis Bell, Julia Lewis, Sophy Lewis Ferguson and Mack Henry Lewis, Jr.; and an extended family of special friends, Shirley Hughes Young, the Hughes Family, John Brown, Jr., LaVonette Bartley, David W. Mitchell, Pamela Mays, Anne Vogel, Liz Francois, Maureen Beans, Lucille McGaskey and her Central High School Class of 1964 classmates.
Her services will begin on Thursday, July 5th, 2018 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston where she will lie in repose from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The wake will be held Friday, July 6th, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC 1425 Broadway, Galveston. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 7th 2018 at 1 p.m. at Moody Memorial UMC, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston.
Contributions to the following organizations in the name of Dorethea Lewis Wynn would be appreciated:
St Paul United Methodist Church 1425 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550 (409) 762-6134
and the Jesse Tree, Inc. P. O. Box 575, Galveston, Texas 77573, (409) 682-6218.
