Charlotte Ann Kerlegan was born in St. Martinville, Louisiana to Gabriel and Rita Kerlegan on November 8, 1950. She was baptized at an early age at Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she received her first communion and confirmation. She graduated from Ball High School in 1969 and went on to Southwestern Business College where she received an Associates Degree in Business. After graduation, she started working at Uneeda Cleaners as a seamstress.
She successfully completed the courses of study at Galveston College for the Galveston County Sheriff Academy in 1979. She started as a dispatcher and was later promoted to Lieutenant until she retired in 2011 after 32 years of service.
Charlotte’s favorite pastime was to read books on her Kindle, playing Bingo, watch television, going out to dinner and spend time with her family and friends. She had a giving heart and donated monthly to various charities. Charlotte was well known in the Galveston area and was a mother to many. She touched many of the people she met.
She leaves precious memories of her life and legacy to linger in the minds of her sisters, Nellie Williams, Deborah Avie – Elliot (Don), Rita Robbins (Calvin), and Shelia Guidry; brothers, Ambroise Kerlegan, Larry Kerlegan (Annissia) and Harry Kerlegan; nieces and nephews, William, Michael, Erica, Gabiel, Aneisa, Joshua, Donald, Isiah, Larry, Anthony, Brittany, Fendi, Lee Paul, Amanda, Jaruis, Morgan and her sunshine, Halle; aunts and uncles, Calden and Marion Francis, Willie Mae Ambroise and Thomasine Louvier (Norris); her devoted friends, Irma Romero – Mcinnis, Gail Polite and Mary Duvall. She also leaves a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, other extended family, friends, co-workers and associates.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11:00am at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church with a service to begin at 1:00pm and burial to follow at Forest Park East located in Webster, Texas.
