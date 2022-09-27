GALVESTON — Elouise Albonetti age 90 passed away peacefully at her home September 22, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Newton, Texas on October 11, 1931. Elouise retired from Galveston Independent School District after 23 years of service. Her and husband Tony Albonetti Jr. were active members of Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas. Elouise will be remembered most as a loving wife of 74 years to her one and only "Honey" Tony Albonetti Jr. She was the most caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all of those that knew and loved her.
Elouise was preceded in death by her loving husband Tony Albonetti Jr.; daughter Debbie Albonetti; mother Viellena Vanderslice; sisters Margaret Beatrice Mitchamore and Lilly Mae Shivley and brother Albert J, (Bubba) Fowler.e is survived by daughters Martha Albonetti Perkett; Patty Albonetti Sanderson and husband Alton; Melody Albonetti Hamilton and husband Glenn; son Tony Albonetti III and wife Catherine; 6 grandchildren, 7 and great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Family members would like to express their love and gratitude to Jose Navarro for his loving care of Elouise during her final years. Jose was a Godsend for the family and his love and compassion for her until her last breath is deeply appreciated.
Pallbearers; Alton Sanderson, Glen Hamilton, Benny Cornelius, Henry Pitman, Garrett Warden, Noe Olvera Trejo.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Friday September 30, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M., with Father Jonathan Totty officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
