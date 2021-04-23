TEXAS CITY — Charles Wayne Choate, age 80, of Texas City, TX went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2021 after his battle with lung cancer.
Charles was born to Calvin and Vera Choate of Wells, Texas. He graduated from Wells High School in 1958 and joined the Army. He was proud to have served his country and was stationed in Germany from 1958 to 1962. Upon returning home, Charles met and married the love of his life Betty Thacker Choate. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage. Charles and Betty moved to Texas City in 1967 where they raised their family.
Charles worked for Amoco Oil (BP) where he retired after 30 years. He never met a person that he did not like or that did not like him. He was a friend to all and always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed wood working and being outdoors. He was a kind and caring husband, father, pawpaw and will be missed by his loved ones.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents as well as his three sisters; Joyce Petty, Geraldine “Toppy” Bailey, Charline Smith and his brother; Calvin “Dunnie” Choate; and his grandson, Charley Ryan Choate.
Charles is survived by his wife, Betty; his daughter Sonya Davila and her husband Paul of Texas City, his son Stacy Choate and his wife Carrie of League City; his daughter Mellissa Choate of Lufkin; his grandson Joshua Davila and his wife Iracema; his granddaughter Santana Davila and her fiancé Edward Romero; his grandson’s Ethan Choate, Alex Choate, Noah Choate and Casey Page; and his great-grandchildren, Chloe Villarreal, William Davila, Iyana Romero and Isabella Romero.
A private celebration of his life was held by his family.
